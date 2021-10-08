GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Trading Up 20.5%

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) shares were up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

