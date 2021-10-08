Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.20. Approximately 14,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,992,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.82.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.00.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,955,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,495,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

