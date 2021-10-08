Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.15. 3,498,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 2,245,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

