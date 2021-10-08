GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 62,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 148,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

