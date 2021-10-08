Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target Cut to $1.03

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its target price decreased by Fundamental Research from $1.07 to $1.03 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 52.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

