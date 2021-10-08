Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target Cut to $1.03

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its target price decreased by Fundamental Research from $1.07 to $1.03 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.33.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
