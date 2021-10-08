Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Down 0.1%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.89. Approximately 141,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 443,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOOD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.94.

The company has a market capitalization of C$662.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

