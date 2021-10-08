GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 66.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,110 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $409,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 864,463 shares valued at $36,528,484. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

