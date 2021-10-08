Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,868 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 198,109 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Graco by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,938 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Graco by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $70.78 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

