Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 884,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,245. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

