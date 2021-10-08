Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.20 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 163.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Great Panther Mining stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $162.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 80.5% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,043,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,479,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 960,480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,756,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 737,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,859 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

