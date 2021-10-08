Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Cytokinetics worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,831 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

