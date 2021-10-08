Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.38 Million Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 246,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32,685 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,184,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,022,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 316,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,405,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 79,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $7.36 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

