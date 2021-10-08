Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 55,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

