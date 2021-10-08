Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 407 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 18.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Viasat by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Viasat by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Viasat by 42.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $57.80 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.98, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

