Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 548 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 532,328 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $12,902,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 166.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

