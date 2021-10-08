Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 557 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

