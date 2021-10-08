Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 95,645 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 95,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,448,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,835,000 after acquiring an additional 134,417 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 26.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,565,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 328,100 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 15,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

