Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Short Interest Up 23.3% in September

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

GWB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.51. 5,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,900. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

GWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

