Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBNH shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday. Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBNH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.36. 32,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $131.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

