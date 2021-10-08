Greggs’ (GRG) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Greggs alerts:

GRG stock opened at GBX 2,932 ($38.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,975.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,646.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,201.92 ($15.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,218 ($42.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.53%.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.