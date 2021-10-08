Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $37,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 230,535 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,361,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after purchasing an additional 84,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $7,349,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI opened at $191.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.44 and its 200-day moving average is $165.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.68 and a 12 month high of $206.41.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

