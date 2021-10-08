H. Lundbeck A/S’s (HLUYY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.34.

HLUYY stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.70.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

