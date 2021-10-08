Hanesbrands Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hanesbrands in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of HBI opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

