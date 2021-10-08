Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

