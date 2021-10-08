Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Jeffrey M. Dayno Sells 1,800 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $72,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of -0.46. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

