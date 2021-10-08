Harmony Price Up 35.6% Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $472.14 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00305922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00049613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.00225989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00103402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,200,531,814 coins and its circulating supply is 10,665,825,814 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.