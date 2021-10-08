Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HAS. Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.15.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS opened at $89.31 on Monday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.