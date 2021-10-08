HBT Financial, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

HBT Financial stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after buying an additional 58,712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 24,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

