HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

HC Wainwright restated their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a sell rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $246.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

