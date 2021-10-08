HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.86.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATRA opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.27. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $30,397.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $44,844.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,953.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after buying an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 112,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.