Head to Head Comparison: Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) versus SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SANUWAVE Health and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.45%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Volatility and Risk

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Lyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 56.11 -$10.43 million N/A N/A Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.13 million ($2.59) -3.40

SANUWAVE Health has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health N/A N/A N/A Lyra Therapeutics N/A -45.92% -40.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

