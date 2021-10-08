Head-To-Head Comparison: TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) versus Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TotalEnergies and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 4.10% 7.97% 3.24% Extraction Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TotalEnergies and Extraction Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $140.69 billion 0.94 -$7.24 billion $1.43 34.70 Extraction Oil & Gas $557.90 million 2.75 -$1.27 billion ($2.54) -23.35

Extraction Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TotalEnergies. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TotalEnergies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TotalEnergies and Extraction Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 9 7 0 2.44 Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

TotalEnergies presently has a consensus price target of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than TotalEnergies.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment comprises integrated gas and low carbon electricity businesses. It also includes the upstream and midstream LNG activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes the activities of oil supply, trading and marine shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes the global activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products. The company was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 140,000 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held 96,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of 145.9 MMBoe; and had 1,322 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

