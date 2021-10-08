Head-To-Head Comparison: Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) versus Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tuniu alerts:

12.2% of Tuniu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tuniu and Astra Space’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $69.01 million 2.91 -$200.45 million N/A N/A Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Astra Space has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuniu.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tuniu and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00

Astra Space has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.12%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Tuniu.

Profitability

This table compares Tuniu and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu -211.49% -61.97% -29.12% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Astra Space beats Tuniu on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions. Tuniu was founded by Dunde Yu and Hai Feng Yan in December, 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.