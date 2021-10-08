Head to Head Survey: Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inhibrx and Editas Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $12.89 million 82.00 -$76.12 million ($3.01) -9.27 Editas Medicine $90.73 million 29.36 -$115.98 million ($1.98) -19.71

Inhibrx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibrx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Inhibrx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -742.82% -114.87% -56.45% Editas Medicine -205.41% -31.96% -24.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inhibrx and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 4 4 8 0 2.25

Inhibrx currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.35%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $55.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.84%. Given Inhibrx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Risk and Volatility

Inhibrx has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J. Keith Joung and David R. Liu in September 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

