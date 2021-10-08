Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 41,588 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,588 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 54.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2,768.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.