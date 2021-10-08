Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPP opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -675.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

