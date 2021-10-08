Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 560,757 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NOV were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in NOV by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in NOV by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of NOV by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

NOV stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.