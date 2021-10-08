Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 76.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,203 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

