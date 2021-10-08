Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $6.48 Million in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.36% of ACM Research as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACMR stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

