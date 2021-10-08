Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $5.81 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after buying an additional 338,522 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after buying an additional 223,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,533,000 after buying an additional 211,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

