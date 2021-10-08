Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Short Interest Down 23.8% in September

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 8,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after buying an additional 608,365 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,760. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.