HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.34 ($106.29).

ETR:HFG opened at €82.44 ($96.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion and a PE ratio of 36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 1-year high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

