Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE:HLF opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,747,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after acquiring an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.