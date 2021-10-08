Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $141.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.77 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $143.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

