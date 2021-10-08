HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.98 and last traded at C$3.85. 2,873,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,017,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.64.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

