HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 7,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476,697 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFC opened at $34.27 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

