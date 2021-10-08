Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.75.

HMCBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.47 target price (down previously from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF remained flat at $$29.04 during midday trading on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

