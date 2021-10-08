HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD) shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.39. 53,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 681% from the average session volume of 6,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

HomeFed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOFD)

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties.

