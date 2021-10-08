Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.970-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.70 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.70. 39,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.21.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

