Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $138.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.30 million and the lowest is $136.30 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $545.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $556.70 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

HOPE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 2,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,132. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $16.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 44.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 223.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

